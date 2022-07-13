Watch CBS News
Bruce Springsteen skipping Pittsburgh on first leg of 2023 tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bruce Springsteen has revealed the 31 American cities he will hit on the first leg of his 2023 tour -- and Pittsburgh didn't make the cut.

Springsteen will kick off his tour on February 1 in Tampa and wrap up on April 14 in Newark.

Then, he and his E Street Band are off to Europe.

The shows mark the band's first tour dates since 2017.

Don't despair though. Pittsburgh is expected to be on the second North American leg of the tour, which is scheduled to begin in August 2023.

