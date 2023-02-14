Bruce Springsteen returning to Pittsburgh in September

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bruce Springsteen, the 20-time Grammy Award winner, is returning to Pittsburgh for a late-summer concert.

Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced additional North American dates on their 2023 international tour in 18 cities, with a Pittsburgh date added on Sept. 12, 2023.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10:00 a.m. ET. More information can be found by clicking here.