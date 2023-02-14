Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen returning to Pittsburgh in September

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bruce Springsteen, the 20-time Grammy Award winner, is returning to Pittsburgh for a late-summer concert.

Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced additional North American dates on their 2023 international tour in 18 cities, with a Pittsburgh date added on Sept. 12, 2023.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10:00 a.m. ET. More information can be found by clicking here.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 10:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.