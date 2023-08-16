Bruce Springsteen postpones Philadelphia concerts because of illness Bruce Springsteen postpones Philadelphia concerts because of illness 02:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Music fans hoping to be Dancing in the Dark on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park will have to wait.

Bruce Springsteen postponed his Wednesday and Friday concerts with The E Street Band at the Bank because of an illness, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer said on social media.

Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed.



We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled… — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 16, 2023

The 73-year-old Springsteen said they're working on rescheduled dates for the concerts.

"Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows," the tweet said.

A concert promoter told CBS News Philadelphia, Springsteen saw a doctor about an hour before he was to report to the venue. And under the doctor's orders, there will be no show Wednesday night or Friday.

A merchandise tent was set up and people were still buying things when CBS Philadelphia arrived at Citizens Bank Park. However, the lots were all closed off around the area.

Fans say they're understanding but still disappointed.

"I tried getting here early to park and get some merch and head to South Philly for dinner and some of the parking attendants told me the show is postponed and I was a little bit stunned," Tom Lamaina, of Voorhees, N.J., said.

"I'm not going to lie, this one hurts, it hurts," Sharon McGee said. "We've been down here since 9 a.m., it's been a long hot day and, I don't know, I was ready for it."

Rescheduled dates have yet to be announced.