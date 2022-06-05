2 cars stolen in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Bridgeville are asking for help after two cars were stolen Sunday.

Police asked residents in the area around Bank Street to check their security cameras or video doorbells for any suspicious activity between 3 and 5 a.m.

In one video, police said investigators saw what appeared to be a younger male with all black clothing and a raised hood pulling on the car door of a vehicle parked in a driveway.

Police said one stolen vehicle has been recovered and they're still investigating.

As a reminder, police said all residents should lock their vehicles and not leave their keys inside. Police said video of similar incidents shows suspects bypassing locked vehicles.

"They are looking for the low hanging fruit of an unlocked car, all the better if the keys are inside!" Bridgeville police wrote on Facebook.

Any residents with information are asked to call police at 412-279-6911.