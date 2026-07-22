Opening of Brentwood Borough's new elementary school delayed until 2027, district says

Summer break is almost over, and then it's back-to-school mode, but for one local district, their plans to open a brand-new elementary school have changed.

The Brentwood Borough School District notified parents that the brand-new elementary school that was supposed to open for the school year is delayed.

Construction for the brand-new school began back in October of 2024 with an anticipated opening date this fall, but it became clear this summer it wasn't going to be finished.

"As the summer progressed, even though they made great progress, it became apparent they weren't going to meet their substantial completion date," said Superintendent Dr. Amy Burch, Brentwood Borough School District.

The roof, flooring, and gymnasium are all yet to be finished. One factor that played into the delay was the harsh winter weather. But also, workforce issues.

"That's what the workforce is lacking right now: skilled trades. Brick layers, flooring, roofers. So that's a huge push that's definitely now on our radar to keep in mind moving forward," said Dr. Burch.

Children in kindergarten through 5th grade will have to go back to split elementary schools for the first semester at Moore and Elroy on September 8th. Luckily, they are still in operating condition and have been hosting events over the summer.

"We've got to clean those facilities; we have to look at the schedule as it stands right now and make those adjustments. We will communicate regularly with families," said Dr. Burch.

Towards the end of the year, families and children will be invited to an open house and start preparing for the switch come the new year.

But of course, with such a major project that is paid for by taxpayers, a delay is not something they want to hear. The district assures the community it won't fall on them.

"We have a contract with all of the contractors, and there are provisions in that contract that say if they do not meet the substantial completion date, there are penalties issued; those go directly to the contractor, and that money then comes back to the district, keeping it off the taxpayers," said Dr. Burch.

The district says although it's disappointing, they can't open the new school; the wait will be worth it with greater opportunities for the children. They have allowed the children from the two schools to start meeting each other in preparation for the move.

"Creating spaces for our life skill students, for our students that have English as a second language. These are areas that we didn't have in our former buildings," said Dr. Burch

The district does say that the substantial completion should be done in October. Due to regulations from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, a mid-semester move-in is not allowed. They will be welcoming the children to the new elementary school in January.