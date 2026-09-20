Brandon Lowe's go-ahead homer in the 8th lifts the Pirates past the Royals, 6-5

Brandon Lowe hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Lowe jumped on a pitch from Steven Cruz (2-4) and sent it into the seats in right field for his 33rd homer of the season, the second-most by a player in their first year with the Pirates. The two-time All-Star was acquired by Pittsburgh last winter.

The home run was also the 96th at PNC Park this year for the Pirates, a club record for most homers at home in a season. The 1947 club hit 95 round-trippers when the team called Forbes Field home.

Pittsburgh rookie outfielder Ronnie Simon hit his first career homer. Jake Mangum added his fifth of the season as the Pirates won their third straight to improve to 78-77. The franchise is seeking its first winning season since 2018.

Lowe, Rafael Flores and Oneil Cruz had two hits each for the Pirates. Luke Weaver (3-1) picked up the win by pitching a scoreless eighth. Mason Montgomery worked the ninth for his 15th save. Montgomery hasn't allowed a run in 22 2/3 innings, the second-longest streak ever by a Pittsburgh reliever.

Nick Loftin had four hits for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. added three and Carter Jensen slugged his 25th of the season but it wasn't enough to prevent the Royals from losing for the sixth time in seven games.

Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler needed 90 pitches to get through four innings. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed three runs with a walk and six strikeouts.

The series wraps up Sunday. Michael Wacha (9-9, 3.34 ERA) was set to start for the Royals. The Pirates had not announced a starter.

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