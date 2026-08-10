Whiskey Rebellion comes back to life at fundraiser for Braddock's Battlefield History Museum

A Pittsburgh-area museum is hosting a fundraiser this week to ensure that the early days of American history in our region remain preserved for years to come.

Braddock's Battlefield History Museum is celebrating the 232nd anniversary of the Whiskey Rebellion by hosting an event on Wednesday, Aug. 12, near the site of the rebellion itself that will include whiskey tastings from local and statewide distilleries, historical reenactments, food trucks with various food options and other entertainment options throughout the evening.

"The Whiskey Rebellion is a moment in our history books that is often overlooked — or sometimes completely not even there," said Matthew Gault, an employee at the museum and one of the reenactors for the event. "Why it is so important, though, is because it's the first true test of our new government. And now, you have this tax on whiskey that is causing a full-on rebellion on the Western frontier."

"We are in an environment that had history made right here in North Braddock," said state Rep. Abigail Salisbury, who represents the 34th District. "I think for a lot of people, they may not know that these formative elements of our new nation actually happened right in our neighborhood."

Visitors will get to see that time period come back to life, with portrayals of historical figures like George Washington and Albert Gallatin, as they tell the story of an uprising that was eventually thwarted, but could've challenged the temerity of the early American states.

"You see George Washington actually have to raise an army to march out, to hopefully put this rebellion down," said Gault. "But by the time Washington gets to about Bedford area, a lot of the whiskey rebel resistance begins to fizzle out."

Coupled with the food and drink menus, they expect visitors to find something for everyone.

"We will also be having authentic 18th-century mocktails that are called 'Shrubs,' so people can come and try those out," said Salisbury.

The goal of the fundraiser is to improve the building on Sixth Street by expanding the HVAC system, which would allow the museum to receive new exhibits, further preserving a rich early American history that was written in western Pennsylvania.

"Braddock's Battlefield History Center is what I like to call the 'little museum that could,'" said Salisbury. "It does not have lobbyists or a huge endowment or anything of that nature. This is really a labor of love for people who care about this issue in the community."