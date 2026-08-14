8-year-old killed in farming equipment accident at Amish home in Mercer County

An 8-year-old died after an accident involving farm equipment in Mercer County on Friday morning, authorities said.

In a public information release report, Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to an Amish home on Slater Road in Lake Township around 10 a.m. on Friday for reports of an unresponsive boy. The victim, whose identity wasn't released, died from injuries "sustained by an accident involving a piece of farm equipment," police said.

The Mercer County coroner said the boy was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:15 a.m.

According to the coroner, the cause of death was determined to be blunt force injury to the head and the manner was ruled an accident.

State police said no foul play is suspected.

The Mercer County Coroner's Office declined to release any other details and referred further questions to state police. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing but didn't provide any more information on Friday.