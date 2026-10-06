Box truck slams through the side of Ambridge distribution business

A box truck slammed through the side of a business in Ambridge early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at the Ambridge Regional Distribution and Manufacturing Center along Duss Avenue, dispatchers said.

Photos from the scene show heavy damage to both the building and the truck, which is listed as being operated by Coleman Box Boys.

A box truck slammed through the side of the Ambridge Regional Distribution and Manufacturing Center early Tuesday morning. Submitted

Harmony Township Police Chief Juan Villagomez said that a man and woman inside the truck suffered minor injuries.

The man, who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, said his brakes went out while he was driving.

The part of the building that was hit by the truck was believed to be unoccupied at the time of the crash, Villagomez said.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers will be responding to do an inspection.

Stay with KDKA-TV for the latest on this developing story.