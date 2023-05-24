After borough council votes to not renew North Braddock police chief's contract, questions arise on future of department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nervous residents in North Braddock are speaking out about changes in police coverage after borough council voted last week not to renew the police chief's contract.

For 28 years, Ronald and Shelli Shanks have lived in North Braddock. Now they are concerned after borough council voted not to renew Police Chief Isaac Daniele's contract, which runs out at the end of June.

"We like him, we supported him," Shelli said. "We voted for him. We attended council meetings. It's not a good sign."

"Most of the people I know like him," Ronald added.

Council President Lisa Franklin-Robinson confirmed North Braddock is in talks with Rankin and East Pittsburgh to form a regional police force. She added if things continue to move forward, that force will be in existence in January.

She said the department has eight officers on its roster, including the chief. Daniele said he will fulfill his contract until June 30. He said the day he leaves, all the officers but one will leave.

Daniele believes a regional police force means less police coverage, and the Shanks are nervous about the idea.

"There being a gap in police and the police patrolling with the state police because they are already got East Pittsburgh," Ronald said. "They are spread too thin."

"Very concerning because over the time I've lived here, the police force has diminished significantly," Shelli said.

Franklin-Robinson said council has not received a resignation letter from any officer. She says council will continue to do everything needed to keep North Braddock safe and with police coverage.

The next council meeting is June 20.