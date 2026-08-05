Watch CBS News
Local News

Emergency crews respond to a body found on train tracks near Pittsburgh's East Busway

By
Ross Guidotti
Ross Guidotti
Reporter
Ross Guidotti, a Pittsburgh native and Point Park graduate , joined KDKA in 2001 as a general assignment reporter.
Read Full Bio
Ross Guidotti,
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a body found on the train tracks in Edgewood. 

The incident occurred on the tracks near Pittsburgh Regional Transit's East Busway on Wednesday morning. 

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said that the busway is shut down in both directions due to a "police investigation." 

edgewoodcrash.png
First responders on the scene of a body found on the train tracks near Pittsburgh's East Busway.  Ross Guidotti/KDKA-TV

As a result of the investigation, Amtrak sent out an alert just after 8 a.m., alerting passengers of a hold on the tracks. 

"As of 8:14 a.m., Train 42 is currently stopped east of Pittsburgh due to a municipal hold on the tracks," the alert said. "A delay between 2-3 hours is expected." 

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest as this story develops. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue