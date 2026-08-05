Emergency crews respond to a body found on train tracks near Pittsburgh's East Busway

Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a body found on the train tracks in Edgewood.

The incident occurred on the tracks near Pittsburgh Regional Transit's East Busway on Wednesday morning.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said that the busway is shut down in both directions due to a "police investigation."

First responders on the scene of a body found on the train tracks near Pittsburgh's East Busway. Ross Guidotti/KDKA-TV

As a result of the investigation, Amtrak sent out an alert just after 8 a.m., alerting passengers of a hold on the tracks.

"As of 8:14 a.m., Train 42 is currently stopped east of Pittsburgh due to a municipal hold on the tracks," the alert said. "A delay between 2-3 hours is expected."

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest as this story develops.