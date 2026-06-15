Body found in burning vehicle in West Virginia prompts homicide investigation

A body found in a burning vehicle in West Virginia has prompted a homicide investigation.

In a press conference on Monday, Sean Snuffer, the chief deputy of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, said first responders were called to a rural section of Cabin Creek Road on Sunday around 9:50 a.m. for reports of a "suspicious vehicle." A 911 caller said the vehicle's doors were open and items were scattered around the vehicle, Snuffer said.

About 13 minutes later, a 911 caller said the vehicle was on fire, officials said. After crews arrived and extinguished the vehicle fire, a body was found. The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office, and an autopsy on Monday determined the death was a homicide, Snuffer said. Officials are not releasing the manner of death at this time.

The victim's identity has not been released as of Monday night, though Snuffer said the body appears to be an adult male. Snuffer said the investigation is "active and ongoing." It was not immediately known if there were any suspects.

"We can't answer a whole lot of questions," he added. "I know people are going to want to know exactly what happened, but we can't release that information."

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the vehicle blaze. Anyone with information on the case can contact detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office at 304-357-0556 or leave a tip on the sheriff's website.