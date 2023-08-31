Bob's Tavern in Finleyville has opportunity to reopen after being forced to close

Bob's Tavern has opportunity to reopen after being forced to close

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Bob's Tavern in Finleyville has the opportunity to reopen after being forced to close following a deadly shooting.

Bob's Tavern was shut down in October 2022 after Jaisen Irwin was shot and killed following a fight at the bar. The district attorney labeled it a nuisance bar and closed it.

"There was a prior shooting in the bar, there were allegations of drug activity in the bar, and it was under investigation prior to that with regard to liquor control and Pennsylvania State Police," Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said.

Since then, Walsh and the bar have reached an agreement to reopen. The changes are detailed in a court order issued Monday.

They include installing security cameras inside and outside the bar, installing an ID scanner to scan all patrons being served alcohol, maintaining a written list of barred customers, restricting patrons from carrying weapons inside and adjusting hours of operations.

"We're on the premises at any time to inspect to make sure those things are being complied with, things of that nature to keep the public safe and to attempt to prevent anything from happening again at the establishment," Walsh said.

KDKA-TV stopped by the bar on Thursday but the owner, Rudy Zelak, declined to comment. However, his friend told KDKA-TV he believes Zelak got a bad deal.

Walsh disagrees, saying he put forth evidence at a hearing and the judge agreed.

"There's no probationary period. If any of those conditions and the order is violated, then I can obviously move to shut down the establishment again," Walsh said.

It is unclear if the owner will reopen the doors. KDKA-TV was told he does not have a liquor license.