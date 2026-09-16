Boat sinks after catching fire along Allegheny River

A boat sank into the Allegheny River overnight after catching fire near Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that crews from Pittsburgh River Rescue, Pittsburgh Fire, and the city's Fire Investigation Unit were called to the river between the Andy Warhol Bridge and the Rachel Carson Bridge just before 1 a.m. for reports of a boat on fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the boat fully engulfed in flames, Public Safety said. The fire was put out around 1:15 a.m., and the boat has sunk into the river.

A boat sank into the Allegheny River after catching fire near Downtown Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety

River Rescue crews said they searched the area but didn't locate anyone on the boat or in the water near the scene.

Police said video showed someone getting on the boat and leaving the area before the fire started.

Public Safety said that the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has been notified and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the city's Fire Investigation Unit at 412-782-7646.