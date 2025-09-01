Photos show large boat fire on Allegheny River

Photos show flames engulfing a boat on the Allegheny River on Labor Day, sending one person to the hospital.

The fire happened in the area of Harmar Township after the boat filled up at the Fox Chapel Yacht Club on Monday.

"They filled up approximately 160 gallons of fuel to take a ride today and the boat caught fire at some point and two jumped off and one slightly got burnt. He's in the hospital getting checked out," Blawnox Assistant Fire Chief Jim Vento said.

(Photo: Viewer submitted)

As the boat burned near the Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge, the top collapsed into the bottom. Crews are now turning their attention to containing the fuel and cleaning up.

It's not clear what caused the fire.

"They had the blower on, they told us, and something ignited, not sure exactly what happened," Vento said.

(Photo: Viewer submitted)

Photos show bright orange flames swallowing the boat and thick black smoke billowing up into the air. Vento said it could have been a lot worse.

"With three people on it, we could have had somebody really injured," he said.