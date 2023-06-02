Pittsburgh taco shop shut down by Allegheny County Health Department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh taco shop was ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department.

The health department said El Pariente on Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood was shut down after an inspection on Tuesday.

According to an inspection report, the eatery was holding salsa, raw ground beef, sliced lettuce and cream cheese at temperatures that were too high.

There was also no sanitizer to clean food contact surfaces, the report said.

The inspector found other violations like no food prep sink to wash produce and blocked hand sinks. The business was also operating without a valid permit, the health department said.

When the closure order is removed, the Allegheny County Health Department's website will be updated.