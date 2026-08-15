Some Bloomfield eateries say Little Italy Days bring more exposure but less business

Some Bloomfield business owners paint a nuanced picture of how the annual Little Italy Days festival impacts them, saying that while they don't dislike the festival, they do make less money than they normally would.

"I'm kind of mixed about it. As a business owner, it's not the best for us," said Tessaro's owner David Vrenna. "It's okay because it's more for the community I live in and work in. It brings a lot of people to the area, so I know, by and large, I think it helps out a lot of people. So if the public enjoys it, I'm all for it."

Vrenna explained that they make less money than they normally would during the four-day festival

"Our regulars and patrons know that they're staying away this weekend because of all the excess people. There's no parking whatsoever," Vrenna said.

Rather than complain, he said they want to be a part of the solution. It's why they were selling meatballs and other Italian foods on the sidewalk in front of their restaurant, which, despite having an Italian name, is not an Italian restaurant.

"It definitely puts our brand out there in front of some new customers," he said.

Multiple other businesses KDKA spoke with made similar comments, saying they make less money this weekend, but they are OK with it because of the exposure to new customers. They included the owner of Thai Gourmet, who said when the festival gets crowded, people will make their way a block away to her restaurant.

"In terms of business, it's a little tough. It's a little bit slower," said Katelyn Bako, the owner of Dad's Dog and Burger, who is experiencing their second Little Italy Days.

She explained that because they can't pay the $1,200 for a booth on the street, which is a discounted number for local businesses, they end up hidden. A tent for another business sits between them and the center of the street where most people are walking.

"Like people aren't paying attention to the actual businesses and storefronts here. They're more so looking in the streets," Bako said. "They're looking at the vendors that are popped up."

She explained sales during the festival for them are down 30% to 45%. Like Tessaro's, they are selling Italian foods on their sidewalk to help make up for the lost revenue. For Dad's, it helps them roughly gain 30% of sales back. It's not back to normal, but close, she explained.

"Of course, it's hurting us in a way, but you know, we pivot, we adapt, we do the best we can," Bako said. "So that's why we're doing some specials."

Still, other businesses KDKA spoke with, like the owner of Paddy Cake Bakery, say they make more money during Little Italy Days, despite some regulars not being able to make it in. They have a full-fledged booth along the street where they were selling, among other things, cannolis.

The owner did say she feels bad for the other businesses that she knows are not as lucky.

KDKA asked Sal Richetti, the producer of Little Italy Days, to comment on how some businesses say it's not that they dislike the festival but that it hurts them.

"I 1,000% disagree," he said. "If you can't make money, figure out a way how to make money when you got over 100,000 people coming to Bloomfield, then you have a problem. Then you can talk to me. I'll show you how to make money. I'm a marketing guru."

He said 60% of festival businesses are local to Bloomfield and 95% love the festival.

"This is Christmas for the Bloomfield businesses. They love it," he added. "If you can't make money here, you should be out of business."

KDKA found at least nine storefronts were closed for all or part of the Little Italy Days weekend.

"I don't know if they've ever tried to sell stuff outside," Vrenna said. "It just like it's just easier for them to be like, OK, stay out of the chaos for the four days, and then we'll see you next week."

The most critical comments came from Brothmonger, a soup and sandwich shop. In a sign posted inside the store, their owner said, "Little Italy Days is so extremely unfun for Liberty Avenue business owners."

The sign, however, said they were also closing while the owner gets a medical procedure and to allow for a summer break.

"Most businesses cherish this," Richetti said. "They love it. It's just a few businesses. A few people that want to complain is complainers. They need to go get some anger management courses."