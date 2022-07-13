Bloomfield man accused of stealing Allegheny County Public Works truck
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bloomfield man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an Allegheny County Public Works truck.
Last week, county employees noticed the truck was missing.
The truck was found crashed into a utility pole a short time later.
On Tuesday, 47-year-old Gregory Galvez was arrested in connection with the theft.
