Bloomfield man accused of stealing Allegheny County Public Works truck

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bloomfield man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an Allegheny County Public Works truck.

Last week, county employees noticed the truck was missing.

The truck was found crashed into a utility pole a short time later.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Gregory Galvez was arrested in connection with the theft.

