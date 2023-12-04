Police searching for man who escaped from Blair County Prison

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are looking for a man who escaped from the Blair County Prison.

The Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department, located about two hours from Pittsburgh, posted a "BOLO" asking for help looking for escaped inmate Isaiah Robert Tilghman on Sunday.

Police said Tilghman was being housed at the Blair County Prison for drug-related violations and a state parole detainer.

Hollidaysburg police are asking for help finding a man who escaped from the Blair County Prison. (Photo: Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department/Facebook)

Authorities didn't provide any details on how he escaped.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911.

Across the state, there's also a manhunt underway for an inmate who escaped a Northeast Philadelphia correctional facility. Police said 34-year-old Gino Hagenkotter walked away from a supervised work program on Thursday. Hagenkotter climbed a fence and left the prison property after telling a security guard he had to use a bathroom, CBS Philadelphia reports.

There have been two other high-profile prison escapes in Pennsylvania this year. In July, homicide suspect Michael Burham used bedsheets to escape from the Warren County Jail in northern Pennsylvania, spurring a nine-day manhunt. With a $22,000 reward posted for his arrest, he was captured after a dog alerted a couple to his presence on their property.

Danelo Cavalcante, who is serving a life sentence for the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in 2021, escaped from the Chester County Prison in August and was on the run for almost two weeks before he was recaptured about 20 miles from the prison. He's now housed at SCI Greene in Waynesburg.