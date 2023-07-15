Michael Burham manhunt: Pennsylvania police capture escaped prison inmate

(CNN/AP) — A homicide suspect who used bed sheets to escape from a northwestern Pennsylvania jail earlier this month has reportedly been captured.

Michael Burham, 34, was captured Saturday without incident in a wooded area near Warren, a source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

A Warren County official told CNN that they "are preparing an isolation cell at Warren County Jail" for the escapee but don't intend to keep him past Sunday. It is unclear where Burham will be transferred to after that.

Burham fled the Warren County jail in the late evening hours of July 6 by climbing on exercise equipment, going through a window and scaling down a rope fashioned from jail bedding, authorities have said. He was being held on $1 million bail and was charged with kidnapping, burglary and other counts.

Lt. Col. George Bivens, the deputy commissioner of Operations for the Pennsylvania State Police, previously said investigators believed Burham, who taught himself survival skills and had military reserve training, was in the area, and they found "small stockpiles or campsites" and believe some are associated with him.

More than 200 state, federal and local officers took part in the search for Burham, and up to $22,000 in reward money was posted, officials said.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt, of Chautauqua County, New York, said in June that Burham was the prime suspect in the May 11 killing of Kala Hodgkin, 34, and a related arson in Jamestown, New York. Authorities also accused him of abducting an older couple in Pennsylvania while trying to evade capture before his arrest in South Carolina. New York officials said they opted to let Pennsylvania handle the initial prosecution as they probe the killing and arson.