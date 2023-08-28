Mayor Ed Gainey to wait to comment on Downtown Pittsburgh arrest until investigation finishes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are questions about Pittsburgh police officers and their use of force in an arrest last week.

The incident in question occurred on Smithfield Street at Strawberry Way involving a man, now identified as Jashon Martin, being arrested by officers on Friday night.

Mayor Ed Gainey, Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto and other city leaders apparently had a meeting Monday to discuss the internal investigation being launched into the incident. The mayor said on Monday they were supposed to discuss what the investigation will look like and how it will be handled.

A video of the incident shows Martin being arrested. Police say Martin was fighting and dealing drugs in the area prior to the arrest. Officers also claim it appeared Martin had a weapon and was reaching for his waistband while struggling with them.

As far as his personal reaction, the mayor said he has many thoughts on all of this but will reserve them for now.

"We understand there's several things that we have to do to continue to build police-community relations. We are going to take this opportunity to do just that. Right now, I am not going to speak about everything until I talk to the rest of my team and we come up with a plan. I'll wait before I speak," Gainey said.

As the internal investigation presses on, the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board also is looking into the incident.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said as of now, none of the officers seen in the video have been placed on leave.