Black History Month: Carter G. Woodson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Carter G. Woodson was a scholar who enjoyed learning and celebrating the history of Black Americans.

He didn't want the achievements of African Americans to be missed.

So, he decided in 1926 to launch Negro History Week in the second week of February.

He chose that time because it coincided with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.