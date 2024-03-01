Billy Porter announces death of "loving mother" Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Billy Porter's mother has died.

In a post on his verified Instagram account on Thursday, Porter shared a touching tribute to his mom, Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford.

"We were right beside her when she took her last breath, wrapped in our arms. Mommy lived life to the fullest despite physical limitations pressed upon her," Porter's post said.

The Pittsburgh native said his mom "was the personification of true Christianity and her unconditional love is a template that the world could benefit from employing."

"Her example is what we continue to strive for," Porter posted. "We are heartbroken she is no longer here with us, but find solace that her suffering has ended. Her fight was long and hard—she did it with grace and integrity. Mommy will remain forever in our hearts as she continues to guide us from above, as she has done on this Earth."

Porter graduated from CAPA High School before attending Carnegie Mellon University. He graduated from the university's School of Drama in 1991. In 2022, he returned to Carnegie Mellon to serve as a graduation keynote speaker.