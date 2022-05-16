Watch CBS News
Carnegie Mellon University graduate Billy Porter serves as graduation keynote speaker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday was a big day for Carnegie Mellon University students. 

It was graduation day, and joining them on stage was actor and Pittsburgh native Billy Porter. He graduated from the university's School of Drama in 1991 and returned to be the keynote speaker on Sunday. 

Porter also received an honorary degree. Carnegie Mellon says it gives them to "individuals whose life and work serve as an inspiration to students, faculty and staff."

