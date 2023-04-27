Watch CBS News

Local artist gets attention of Billy Porter

Host Heather Abraham is sitting down with artist Camerin "Camo" Nesbit. They're talking about his shoe art to his giant mural under the Fort Duquesne Bridge that got the attention of actor and Pittsburgh native Billy Porter!
