Pittsburgh native Billy Porter among Carnegie Mellon alumni to take home 4 Tony Awards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh native Billy Porter is among the Carnegie Mellon alumni who took home statuettes during the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday night.

Will Brill, a 2009 School of Drama alumnus, took home the award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role as Reg in "Stereophonic."

Jamie deRoy, a 1967 Carnegie Mellon alumna, worked as a producer and won awards for Best Revival of a Musical for "Merrily We Roll Along" and earned another trophy for Best Play with "Stereophonic."

Before the Tony Awards went live, Pittsburgh's own Billy Porter, a 1991 School of Drama alumnus, earned another big honor on Sunday night.

He received the 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award.

It honors someone in the theater community for their volunteerism and contributions to charity. Porter was honored for his work in the LGBTQIA+ community and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

"For today's performing artists, recognition on Broadway and at the Tony Awards is among the highest forms of praise possible," says Farnam Jahanian, president of Carnegie Mellon. "Carnegie Mellon University alumni are some of the most brilliant and respected talents in the theater arts industry, and it is always wonderful to see their contributions celebrated in this way. Congratulations to all of this year's winners and nominees!"