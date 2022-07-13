Watch CBS News
Law requires drivers to clean off vehicles within 24 hours of snow, ice

Wolf signs bill requiring drivers to clean off vehicles within 24 hours of snow or ice
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Drivers across the state now have to put in a little extra work this winter before hitting the road.

Governor Tom Wolf signed a new bill into law on Tuesday that requires drivers to clean off their vehicles before driving.

The law reads, "Drivers must make reasonable efforts to remove ice and snow from the vehicle, including the hood, trunk and roof."

The cleaning off must be done no later than 24 hours after the snow or ice stops. The law takes effect in less than 60 days.

