Amid speculation about his job status, Bill Belichick is simply "getting ready for Kansas City"

BOSTON -- For Bill Belichick, even amid some rampant speculation and reporting about his tenuous job status in New England, this remains a normal week of work. With the Patriots at 3-10, they'll have their hands full when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

As such, when Belichick stepped to the podium on Wednesday morning, he spoke at length about the challenges presented by the upcoming opponent -- just like he does every week. After a nearly three-minute introduction to the Chiefs, Belichick began taking questions. It didn't take long for a reporter to ask if owner Robert Kraft will not ask Belichick to come back as the head coach of the Patriots next season.

"Yeah, getting ready for Kansas City," Belichick replied. "That's what I'm doing."

The question was asked after NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran said that "a decision was made" on Belichick's status, with a "parting of the ways" expected at the conclusion of this season. That story spread rapidly on Tuesday, thus leading to Wednesday's question.

Later in his meeting with the media, Belichick was asked if he wants to coach the team next year.

"Yeah I'm getting ready for Kansas City," he said.

Belichick was also asked if Kraft has discussed Belichick's future with him at all.

"Getting ready for Kansas City," he answered.

It wasn't quite a sequel to the famous "On to Cincinnati" press conference of 2014, but Belichick nevertheless made it quite clear that when it comes to midweek press conferences, the topic of his status and future in New England is not one he's willing to explore.