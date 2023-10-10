President Biden to deliver remarks on deadly Hamas attack on Israel

John Kirby on U.S. aid to Israel amid war John Kirby on U.S. assistance to Israel amid war with Hamas 09:00

Washington — President Biden is set to deliver remarks Tuesday on the Hamas militant group's bloody, unprecedented attacks on Israel that took place over the weekend.

The remarks from the president come after the Palestinian group launched its surprise assault on Israel early Saturday morning, which the Israel Defense Forces has since said left at least 900 dead and roughly 2,700 wounded. Israeli authorities said more than 100 people are being held captive by Hamas, which has long been designated a terrorist organization by the United States.

The death toll in Hamas-run Gaza is at least 765, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, though it is expected to rise as Israel continues to launch airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.

Mr. Biden said in a statement Monday that at least 11 Americans were among those killed in Israel as he continued to offer unwavering support for the Jewish state. The White House was lit in blue and white on Monday night, the colors of the Israeli flag, as a symbol of "the ironclad support and solidarity of the American people with the people of Israel in the wake of the barbaric terrorist attacks committed by Hamas," according to the White House.

Mr. Biden, along with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, also issued a joint statement condemning Hamas and "its appalling acts of terrorism."

"Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities," the leaders said Monday. "We further emphasize that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage."

They added, "All of us recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike. But make no mistake: Hamas does not represent those aspirations, and it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed."

Ahead of his remarks, Mr. Biden is set to meet with his national security team to receive an update on the situation in Israel and "give direction on next steps." He and Vice President Kamala Harris are also expected to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss U.S. support for Israel and "efforts coordinated with partners and allies to defend Israel and innocent people against terrorism and to deter other hostile actors from exploiting this attack on Israel," the White House said.

In response to the deadly assault on Israel, the U.S. will provide the Israeli military with additional equipment and resources, including munitions, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday. He also ordered a carrier strike group to move to the Eastern Mediterranean to strengthen regional deterrence efforts.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday that the first tranche of security assistance is on its way to Israel.

"We fully expect that there'll be additional requests for security systems from Israel as they continue to expand munitions in this fight, and we will stay in lockstep with them, making sure that we're filling their needs as best as best we can and as fast as you can," he said.

