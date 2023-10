Biden condemns Hamas attack on Israel, says at least 14 Americans killed | Special Report President Biden on Tuesday reiterated support for Israel and condemned the Hamas militant group's attacks as an "act of sheer evil." The president said at least 14 Americans are among the more than 1,000 people killed in Israel, and American citizens are also among those being held captive by Hamas in Gaza. Norah O'Donnell anchored CBS News' special report from Tel Aviv.