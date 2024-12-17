Biden to sign bill supported by Damar Hamlin, will help bring AEDs to schools

Biden to sign AED bill for schools supported by Damar Hamlin

Biden to sign AED bill for schools supported by Damar Hamlin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Biden is expected to sign a bill this week that is supported by McKees Rocks native and NFL star Damar Hamlin and will help put AEDs in more schools.

The HEARTS Act, when passed, would give grant money to all schools to help buy life-saving equipment like AEDs.

AEDs are used to restore the heart's regular rhythm during medical emergencies.

The bill would also make CPR training more accessible.

An AED helped save Hamlin's life when he went into cardiac arrest on the field during a game in Cincinnati nearly two years ago.

In the months following Hamlin's near-death experience, he and his Chasing M's Foundation have made it their mission to get as many people CPR and AED certified as they can.

On top of the training, the Chasing M's Foundation has also donated AED's to a number of local youth sports leagues so that they can kept on the sidelines during games.