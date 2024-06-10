Damar Hamlin's 'Chasing M's Foundation' hosts CPR awareness event at Mellon Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Damar Hamlin's charity foundation hosted a CPR training event on Sunday in Pittsburgh's Mellon Park.

The event was hosted in partnership with the American Heart Association and was held as part of the city's Juneteenth Youthfest.

The Central Catholic graduate and McKees Rocks native went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in 2023 while playing for the Buffalo Bills.

Since then, he and his Chasing M's Foundation have made it their mission to get as many people CPR and AED certified as they can, especially with events like the one hosted on Sunday.

"The American Heart Association and Chasing M's Foundation are working together to create a nation of lifesavers," said Matthew Sousa, Executive Director of the American Heart Association Greater Pittsburgh. "That's one person in every household who knows hands-only CPR."

"We're allowing kids to play safely," Hamlin said. "Y'all don't have to think twice and we're doing the training so that everybody can be prepared."

On top of the training, the Chasing M's Foundation has also donated AED's to a number of local youth sports leagues so that they can kept on the sidelines during games.