Bicyclist in stable condition after being hit by driver of car

Bicyclist in stable condition after being hit by driver of car

Bicyclist in stable condition after being hit by driver of car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The driver of a car hit a bicyclist on the North Side on Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of General Robinson and Sandusky streets around 5 p.m. The cyclist was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is underway.