Bethel Park police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen Saturday

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Bethel Park police are searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Bethel Park police said Amor Wilson left home early Saturday morning with a "male companion." Wilson may be staying in the Coverdale area, police said.

MISSING PERSON: Amor Wilson, age 15. Please contact BPPD if seen. Posted by Bethel Park Police Department on Sunday, July 16, 2023

The teen is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and short faded red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bethel Park police at 412-833-2000.