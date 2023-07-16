Bethel Park police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen Saturday
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Bethel Park police are searching for a missing 15-year-old.
Bethel Park police said Amor Wilson left home early Saturday morning with a "male companion." Wilson may be staying in the Coverdale area, police said.
The teen is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and short faded red hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bethel Park police at 412-833-2000.
