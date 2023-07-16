Watch CBS News
Bethel Park police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen Saturday

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Bethel Park police are searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Bethel Park police said Amor Wilson left home early Saturday morning with a "male companion." Wilson may be staying in the Coverdale area, police said.

MISSING PERSON: Amor Wilson, age 15. Please contact BPPD if seen.

Posted by Bethel Park Police Department on Sunday, July 16, 2023

The teen is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and short faded red hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Bethel Park police at 412-833-2000.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 3:45 PM

