Bethel Park police release video showing 2 officers hit by vehicles

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Bethel Park police released video showing two drivers hitting officers twice in as many weeks.

Earlier this month, an officer had a driver pulled over on South Park Road when another driver drove past, his mirror hitting the officer in the arm. Police arrested Richard Caporal, who they say was driving under the influence and has more than a dozen prior DUI convictions. 

On Friday night, another officer was hit in a construction zone on Route 88 and Broughton Road. The officer tried to stop a pickup from driving through the intersection and was dragged when the truck didn't stop. Police suspect that person was also driving under the influence.

Neither officer was seriously hurt.

"Please remember to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, and never drive impaired," police said. 

VIDEO: Having just honored National Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15th, we are reminded that over the past year, 11 Police Officers have been struck and killed by vehicles in the performance of their duties. This month, two BPPD Officers were hit by vehicles in separate incidents. The video below shows those events. Both drivers were suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances and were arrested. Fortunately, our officers are recovering, but it is a powerful reminder of the dangers they face on the road. Please remember to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, and never drive impaired.

Posted by Bethel Park Police Department on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

First published on May 17, 2022 / 5:51 PM

