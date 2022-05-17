Bethel Park police release video showing 2 officers hit by vehicles

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Bethel Park police released video showing two drivers hitting officers twice in as many weeks.

Earlier this month, an officer had a driver pulled over on South Park Road when another driver drove past, his mirror hitting the officer in the arm. Police arrested Richard Caporal, who they say was driving under the influence and has more than a dozen prior DUI convictions.

On Friday night, another officer was hit in a construction zone on Route 88 and Broughton Road. The officer tried to stop a pickup from driving through the intersection and was dragged when the truck didn't stop. Police suspect that person was also driving under the influence.

Neither officer was seriously hurt.

"Please remember to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, and never drive impaired," police said.