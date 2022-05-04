Suspect arrested in connection to hitting Bethel Park police officer with vehicle

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) - A man is in custody in relation to a Bethel Park Police Department officer being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

During the stop on South Park Road, a separate vehicle struck and injured an officer. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released and is recovering.

The driver was ultimately stopped and police identified him as 67-year-old Richard Caporal of Bethel Park.

His license was already suspended due to a DUI.

When police stopped him, he was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or other controlled substances.

He was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI, accidents involving death or personal injury, driving under suspension, reckless driving and criminal mischief.

According to police, Caporal has 14 prior convictions for DUI.