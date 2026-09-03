Bethel Park officially welcomes students into brand-new elementary school

Thursday marked the official opening of the new Bethel Park Elementary School, where approximately 1,800 students walked through the doors of a brand-new building for the first time.

The new school combines six former schools under one roof, creating one of the largest elementary schools in Pennsylvania. It is located on the Neil Armstrong Middle School campus.

"This might be the most exciting day I have ever worked as an educator in 22 years," said Principal Lisa Miracle-Volpe.

Students were eager to explore their new surroundings and now have the chance to meet new kids.

"I like it. I like the gym," said fifth-grader Bennett Willman.

The project has been years in the making, and the hope is that it'll make a lasting impact on the community.

"Overwhelmed. I have been overwhelmed with joy. It has been four years in the making," said Mandi Figlioli, assistant superintendent for K-5 education.

District leaders say the three-story building was designed to encourage learning at every turn. The facility includes STEAM labs, multiple libraries, gymnasiums, playgrounds, and even an outdoor classroom.

"We really wanted it to be a space where learning is everywhere," said Figlioli. "We have an outdoor classroom. We have interactive peg boards on the wall. We want the students to be able to explore and be curious."

The school is organized into three sections serving students in K-5 and was built with modern learning environments in mind. The district says it was also built with 21st-century safety and security measures. But district officials say the new building represents much more than updated facilities.

"The building facilitates that learning that we're looking for," said Superintendent Matthew Patterson. "There are opportunities to increase academic opportunities and growth for all kids at every level of achievement. Whether I'm a high-achieving student, I struggle to read, or I don't speak English, there's a place for all of these students in this school."

Bethel Park students will spend the school year settling into the new building as district leaders hope the facility serves generations of students to come.