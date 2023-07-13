Multiple vehicles entered, 2 stolen overnight in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Bethel Park police said multiple vehicles were entered overnight and two were even stolen.

Police said it happened in the area of Highland Circle and Brightwood Road between 1-1:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said they believe all vehicles were unlocked and the keys were left inside the stolen vehicles.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with cameras to check their footage and email crimewatch@bethelpark.net.

Police are also reminding residents to always lock their vehicles and remove valuables every night.