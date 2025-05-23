Massive water main break hits Bethel Park neighborhood

It's cleanup time in the Bethel Park neighborhood after a water main break caused a mess Thursday night.

Crews on Friday were working on restoring houses on Logan Road after the massive water main break. It's been an interesting time for residents.

"That one there was goofy," said neighbor Richard Ferry.

"Usually they go straight up in the air and follow the wind," he added.

Not this one. It spouted right on top of a house. Disaster Restoration Services were on the scene Friday.

(Photo provided by neighbor)

"We'll sweep up the heavy stuff, and then we'll pressure wash the lighter stuff," said DRS production manager Lenny Smith.

The scene at Bethel Park was almost old hat for these guys.

"We're used to it, we see it all the time," Smith said.

Smith says the house that took the direct hit bore the brunt of the damage.

"There's a lot of ceiling damage on all the floors and insulation that we're pulling out," he said.

Two homes next door were slightly affected.

"The next two are just yard damage," he said.

Pennsylvania American Water said around 30 people were without water for a little bit.

"I had to use the bathroom about 9 last night. I went to flush it, and there was no water," Ferry said.

The water company says service came back around 11 p.m. Thursday. All that's left now is a mess.

"There's nothing they can do or we can do about it. We're just here to help them," Smith said.

But even with that, there are at least some positives. "Now I can get a shower," Ferry said.

Smith says he expects all the work here to be done sometime this weekend.