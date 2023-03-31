On A Positive Note: Bethel Park elementary students hold metal recycling drive

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - When you take out those recycling bins on collection day, do you ever wonder what else could be saved from going into landfills? Well, the answer is a lot. But it takes special events like the metal recycling drive at George Washington Elementary in Bethel Park.

Students on the school's Green Team partnered with local businesses to collect everything from hangers to pots and pans to door knobs.

The first-ever metal recycling drive got a lot of publicity before the actual event. The promo they filmed with BPTV went viral.

"Recycling helps the earth, and even removes the waste from the streams, all the rivers and lakes," said Green Team member Caleb Carro.

They started with just a handful and ended up with truckloads.

"We have a positive impact and we do a lot," said Green Team member Abby Burke.

"To show the students they had a part of that, keeping metal out of landfills, and educating their community, that's huge," said librarian Rebecca Minella.