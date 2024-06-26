Watch CBS News
What are the best colleges in the Pittsburgh area? A new global rankings finds out.

By Michael Guise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. News and World Report released its "2024-2025 Best Global Universities Rankings," and several universities in the Pittsburgh area are highly regarded. 

The rankings from U.S. News and World Report looked at institutions from the U.S. and more than 100 other countries to find the top 2,250 universities. 

What are the best colleges in the Pittsburgh area? 

The best local college is the University of Pittsburgh, which came in at No. 50 in the global rankings. Carnegie Mellon University was next, coming in at No. 134, followed by Duquesne University at No. 1,885.

What are the best colleges in Pennsylvania? 

The top school in Pennsylvania, according to U.S. News and World Report, is the University of Pennsylvania at No. 14 in the global rankings. The Ivy League institution is in Philadelphia. Penn State University in University Park came in No. 96.

What is the best college in the world?

Harvard University was No. 1 on the list, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom and the University of California Berkley. 

To find the best global universities, U.S. News and World Report said it evaluated all the schools on "13 indicators that measure their academic research performance and their global and regional reputations." 

