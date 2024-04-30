Here are the best high schools in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. News and World Report released its "2024 Best High Schools Rankings," and several Pittsburgh-area schools made the list.

The rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in every state and the District of Columbia. U.S. News & World Report ranked the top public schools in Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area, comparing "college readiness" and graduation rate, among others.

What are the best high schools in the Pittsburgh area?

The best Pittsburgh-area public school, according to U.S. News and World Report, is Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, followed by Upper St. Clair High School. Both schools were among the top 10 best public schools in Pennsylvania.

Peters Township High School is the third-best school in the Pittsburgh area, followed by Pine-Richland High School and Fox Chapel Area High School.

The top 10 list of the best public schools in the Pittsburgh area can be found below:

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 Upper St. Clair High School

Peters Township High School Pine-Richland High School Fox Chapel Area High School Mars Area High School Mt. Lebanon High School South Fayette High School Hampton High School North Allegheny High School

What are the best high schools in Pennsylvania?

U.S. News and World Report said the best high school in the Keystone State is Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Philadelphia. Downingtown STEM Academy came in at No. 2, followed by Wilkes-Barre Area STEM Academy at No. 3.

The top 10 list of the best public high schools in Pennsylvania can be found below:

Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Philadelphia Downingtown STEM Academy in Downingtown

Wilkes-Barre Area STEM Academy in Plains Conestoga High School in Berwyn Central High School in Philadelphia Radnor High School in Radnor Great Valley High School in Malvern Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 in Pittsburgh Upper St. Clair High School in Upper St. Clair

Harriton High School in Rosemont

