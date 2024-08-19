New learning center along Montour Trail offers unique space to children with disabilities and their families

MCMURRAY, Pa. (KDKA) -- A unique activity and learning center is now open along the Montour Trail in McMurray, Washington County.

The non-profit, Always B Smiling, says it will serve individuals with disabilities and their families by providing experiences and resources to make them feel supported and connected.

Dean and Kristin Huibregtse lost two children to a condition called ARPKD, which causes a multitude of health issues. Matthew lived for just a few hours after birth. Bennett lived until the age of 16 and died in 2020. Now both will be memorialized at Bennett Park, the grounds upon which the activity center is located.

"It's very surreal because Bennett passed a little over four years ago and to think we have this million-dollar building and what we're able to give back to the community and serve individuals with disabilities is just -- it's hard to even comprehend, but we know for sure that it's all because of Bennett," Kristin Huibregtse said.

There will be adaptive bike rides, crafting, gardening, cooking classes, family programs, and, soon, an outdoor sensory zone. People with disabilities can learn life skills to be more independent and parents and siblings can bond with other families in their own space. The ribbon-cutting was held on Aug. 14.