Below average temperatures remains in place this week in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Any weather Alert Days Ahead? None at all.

Aware: So far this month we have seen two above average temperature days. We may end the month with just those two days above average.

Today's weather forecast: January 24, 2024. KDKA Weather Center

It's been a while since we have seen a below average month when it comes to temperatures. While we still have 8 more days of this month, it's almost assured this month will be below average. Right now we are running 7.6 degrees below average for the month. Last January we finished the month 4.2 degrees above average for reference.

Today's high temperature: January 24, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

You may not realize that this month will snap a stretch of 18 months in a row with temperatures above average. In most cases, we were well above average. In fact, last year the city of Pittsburgh recorded the warmest year on record, with our average yearly temperature a full degree above the second warmest year and that's impressive. It is similar to length of other recent long stretches of months, with temperatures coming in above average.

Precipitation type and chance this week into next: January 24, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Back to this month and the cold, highs today should hit the mid to low 20s after we dipped into the mid-teens for morning lows. Skies will turn cloudy for the afternoon, with winds coming in out of the west at around 5mph. The rest of today will be dry, and we did record 0.4 inches of snow on Thursday evening.

The high temperatures in our region today: January 24, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures this weekend will remain below average. The average high for this time of the year is 36 degrees with the average low coming in at 21 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will both see highs hitting the low 30s, with morning lows all the way down to near 10 degrees on Saturday morning and up in the mid to low 20s on Sunday. There won't be any upcoming days with our daily average temperature being above average. The warmest day of the rest of the month will probably be on Tuesday, with a high of just 33 degrees and a morning low in the mid to low 20s. It'll be close though, as Tuesday to Wednesday is also our best chance for snow over the next week. I don't expect a lot.

The 7 Day Forecast: January 24, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos