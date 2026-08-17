Man followed woman home from bar and tried to get in while she unlocked door, Bellevue police say

A man is facing stalking charges after police said he followed a woman home from the bar and tried to get into her home as she was unlocking the door in Bellevue.

The Bellevue Borough Police Department said officers were called around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday about a burglary in progress at a home on Hallett Place. Police said the caller told them that she had been followed home from a local bar, and as she was unlocking the door, a man tried to get into her house.

After a "thorough investigation," including a review of footage from a Ring doorbell camera and borough cameras, police said they identified a suspect. Wearing dark clothing, gloves and a baseball hat, police said he could be seen on surveillance footage following the victim on foot.

Police said they conducted a photo lineup with the victim on Monday, and she identified 26-year-old Anthony Bartos, who has no relation to this reporter, as the suspect. Bartos was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

Court paperwork shows he's facing several charges, including stalking, loitering and prowling at nighttime, harassment and simple trespass.