Bellevue's main street ranked among the most charming in the country

BELLEVUE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Bellevue's main street is one of the most charming in the country, according to a USA Today poll.

Lincoln Avenue ranked No. 6 on the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list of best main streets.

"With shady, tree-lined sidewalks, colorful storefronts, and friendly residents, Lincoln Avenue in Bellevue, Pennsylvania, is a main street that oozes charm," USA Today writes. "Part of the original town plan in 1867, the street has a rich history and features several historic buildings and landmarks."

Howell, Michigan; Emporia, Kansas; and Ogden, Utah, snagged the top three spots on the list.

USA Today says main streets that were abandoned when people moved to the suburbs are now thriving after experiencing a "renaissance."

Bellevue landed on the list after a panel of experts nominated it to 10Best editors, who narrowed down the field and selected the final set of nominees. Readers were able to cast their votes, cementing the ranking.

Other western Pennsylvania locations and attractions have recently earned recognition from USA Today.

Ohiopyle was named the best small town in the northeast, while Sewickley ranked fifth. The Great Allegheny Passage Trail, which runs from Pittsburgh to Maryland, placed fourth on the list of best recreational trails. And the Heinz History Center and Children's Museum were recognized as some of the best in the nation.