Belle Vernon athletic director Matt Humbert leaving district for same role at Bethel Park

Belle Vernon Area athletic director Matt Humbert is stepping down from his position to take on the same role with the Bethel Park School District.

Humbert has been the athletic director at Belle Vernon for more than a decade and also served as the district's football coach for a number of years.

While the football coach at Belle Vernon, Humbert was highly successful, winning two WPIAL titles and two PIAA state championships in 2021 and 2022.

Belle Vernon Area athletic director Matt Humbert has resigned from his position and will soon take on the same role at the Bethel Park School District. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

In a letter to district parents and families, Belle Vernon Area superintendent Timothy Glasspool said that Humbert "worked tirelessly to build a culture centered on excellence, accountability, and pride."

"While we are certainly disappointed to see Coach Humbert leave Belle Vernon Area, we understand and respect his decision to continue his career at Bethel Park School District," the letter said. "We are grateful for his years of dedicated service and wish him every success and happiness in this next chapter."

Humbert will be continuing in his role at Belle Vernon through the end of September and is expected to begin his duties at Bethel Park next month.

It's unclear how soon Belle Vernon Area is expected to hire or appoint Humbert's replacement.