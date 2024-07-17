Beef Tenderloin Salad recipe | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is treating us to a fresh salad recipe perfect for an outdoor summer meal!

Beef Tenderloin Salad

1# beef tenderloin steaks (4 steaks - 1-inch thick) grilled to medium rare

Dressing:

1 cup olive oil

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

Salad:

1 cup green beans - cook until crisp tender

1 head Bibb lettuce - torn into bite size pieces

1 head red leaf lettuce - torn into bite size pieces

2 oranges – separated into segments

6 oz feta cheese - crumbled

1 cup coarsely chopped toasted walnuts

1 small red onion - thinly sliced

DIRECTIONS:

Brush steaks with vegetable oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill an internal temperature of 130 degrees. Transfer steaks to platter. Let stand until cool. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled.

Dressing:

Whisk all ingredients in medium bowl to blend. Season to taste with salt and pepper. (You will have leftover dressing)

Salad:

Combine green beans with remaining salad ingredients in a large bowl. Cut steaks diagonally into thin slices. Add to salad. Add dressing and toss to coat.

Serves: 4