Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $7.25 million sold in Beaver County

A Pennsylvania Lottery player recently won $7.25 million from a scratch-off game in Beaver County, lottery officials said on Monday.

The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway location along Fifth Street in New Brighton Borough. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The game, $500,000 a Year for Life, is a $20 scratch-off with winners receiving an annuity option of $500,000 a year for life or a $7.25 million cash option, less applicable withholding.

The lottery said scratch-off tickets are distributed randomly, so neither the lottery nor retailers know where winning tickets will be sold until a prize is claimed.

Winners are advised to immediately sign the back of their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Scratch-off prizes expire one year after the game's end-sale date posted on the lottery's website.

Since ticket sales began in 1972, the lottery has contributed more than $38.2 billion to programs including transportation, care services, prescription assistance, senior centers and meals.