Storms bring down trees, knock out power to thousands in Beaver County

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Strong storms toppled trees and knocked out power to thousands of people in Beaver County on Friday evening.

According to Duquesne Light, as of 9 p.m., about 9,600 people in Beaver County are without power, primarily in Beaver Falls and New Brighton.

Photos from around Blackhawk High School show several trees were uprooted.

A strong storm uprooted a tree in Chippewa Township. (Photo: Adam Seymour)

Another photo from a KDKA-TV viewer showed a tree down in Beaver Falls near Seventh and Eighth avenues.

Ahead of the storms, the Pirates announced their game against the Nationals would be postponed. Now they'll be playing a split double header on Saturday with one game at 1:35 p.m. and the second game as scheduled at 6:40 p.m.

