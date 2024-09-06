Watch CBS News
Local News

Storms bring down trees, knock out power to thousands in Beaver County

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Storms bring down trees, knock out power to thousands in Beaver County
Storms bring down trees, knock out power to thousands in Beaver County 02:34

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Strong storms toppled trees and knocked out power to thousands of people in Beaver County on Friday evening. 

According to Duquesne Light, as of 9 p.m., about 9,600 people in Beaver County are without power, primarily in Beaver Falls and New Brighton. 

Photos from around Blackhawk High School show several trees were uprooted. 

kdka-beaver-county-storm-damage.png
A strong storm uprooted a tree in Chippewa Township.  (Photo: Adam Seymour)

Another photo from a KDKA-TV viewer showed a tree down in Beaver Falls near Seventh and Eighth avenues. 

Ahead of the storms, the Pirates announced their game against the Nationals would be postponed. Now they'll be playing a split double header on Saturday with one game at 1:35 p.m. and the second game as scheduled at 6:40 p.m. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.